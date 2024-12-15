Live
US News Live Today December 15, 2024: Nancy Pelosi reveals she underwent major surgery after injury during Europe trip
Dec 15, 2024 12:23 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
Latest news on December 15, 2024: Latest news on December 15, 2024: FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attends Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 22, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm/File Photo
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 15, 2024 12:23 AM IST
US News Live: Nancy Pelosi reveals she underwent major surgery after injury during Europe trip
- Following her successful surgery, Pelosi, 84, is “well on the mend,” according to her spokesperson, Ian Krager
News world news us news US News Live Today December 15, 2024: Nancy Pelosi reveals she underwent major surgery after injury during Europe trip