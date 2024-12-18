Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi120C
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US News Live Today December 18, 2024: Trump takes brutal swipe at Justin Trudeau after top Canadian official's exit

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 18, 2024 12:07 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Trump takes brutal swipe at Justin Trudeau after top Canadian official's exit
    US News Live: Trump takes brutal swipe at Justin Trudeau after top Canadian official's exit

    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 18, 2024 12:07 AM IST

    US News Live: Trump takes brutal swipe at Justin Trudeau after top Canadian official's exit

    • President-elect Donald Trump slammed Chrystia Freeland as “toxic,” arguing that her exit was for the good of the country.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 18, 2024 12:07 AM IST

    US News Live: Ivanka Trump and spitting image daughter Arabella share ‘beautiful’ festive Nutcracker outing

    • Ivanka Trump and her daughter Arabella enjoyed a festive outing at The Nutcracker, sharing smiles in front of a Christmas tree.
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today December 18, 2024: Trump takes brutal swipe at Justin Trudeau after top Canadian official's exit
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes