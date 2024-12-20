Live
US News Live Today December 20, 2024: House rejects Donald Trump's Republican-led funding, debt-ceiling plan
Dec 20, 2024 6:14 AM IST
US News Live: House rejects Donald Trump's Republican-led funding, debt-ceiling plan
- The outcome provides an preview of the turbulence ahead when Trump returns to the White House with Republican control of the House and Senate.
Dec 20, 2024 5:47 AM IST
US News Live: Luigi Mangione to ‘join’ Diddy in Brooklyn Jail, both now share the same lawyer as possible death penalty looms
- Facing federal charges that could lead to the death penalty, Mangione now has attorney Marc Agnifilo, who also represents Sean Combs in a separate legal matter.
