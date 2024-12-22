Live
US News Live Today December 22, 2024: Bethenny Frankel dealing with ‘anxiety’ over mysterious drone sightings, ‘Unsettled and freaked out’
Dec 22, 2024 8:23 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live: Bethenny Frankel dealing with ‘anxiety’ over mysterious drone sightings, ‘Unsettled and freaked out’
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 22, 2024 8:23 AM IST
US News Live: Bethenny Frankel dealing with ‘anxiety’ over mysterious drone sightings, ‘Unsettled and freaked out’
- “In fact I told my therapist today that it feels like we’re in a propaganda state. It’s insane,” Bethenny Frankel said.
Dec 22, 2024 8:16 AM IST
US News Live: Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, ‘Man of Steal,’ passes away at 65
- Baseball legend Rickey Henderson, who redefined the leadoff position and set records for stolen bases, has passed away at 65.
Dec 22, 2024 7:44 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump picks basketball team owner Tilman Fertitta as US ambassador to Italy
- Trump said Fertitta is an “accomplished business” with a “long history of giving back to the community through numerous philanthropic initiatives”.
Dec 22, 2024 7:42 AM IST
US News Live: Lara Trump steps back from senate race, promises major news in January
- Lara Trump has withdrawn from consideration for a Florida Senate seat, ending speculation about replacing Marco Rubio, who may become Secretary of State.
Dec 22, 2024 7:28 AM IST
US News Live: Melania Trump ensures Barron stays out of NYU dorms for this sole reason
- Melania Trump prioritizes Barron's well-being as he begins college, opting for Trump Tower over a dorm to shield him from public pressures.
Dec 22, 2024 7:27 AM IST
US News Live: NYC horror: Masked man molests 3 teenage girls and a woman in sick 20-minute groping spree
- Surveillance images of the suspect show him wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a black surgical mask, and the NYPD is seeking the public’s help to identify him.
News world news us news US News Live Today December 22, 2024: Bethenny Frankel dealing with ‘anxiety’ over mysterious drone sightings, ‘Unsettled and freaked out’