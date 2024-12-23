Edit Profile
    Live

    US News Live Today December 23, 2024: Who is Sebastian Zapeta? Guatemala migrant set a woman on fire on New York City subway

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 23, 2024 7:45 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    • A woman was tragically burned to death on a Brooklyn subway train, allegedly by a 33-year-old Guatemala migrant.
    Read the full story here

    US News Live: US fitness influencer dies at 43, months after being shot during LA robbery

    • In September, Miguel Angel Aguilar was reportedly followed home by four men and shot after an attempted robbery. He passed away on Saturday. 
    Read the full story here

    US News Live: Heartbroken wife of American Hamas hostage Keith Siegel calls for his release, ‘His bones are out’

    • Aviva Siegel, the wife of American Hamas hostage Keith Siegel, has pleaded with those involved in the hostage negotiations to bring her husband back home.
    Read the full story here

