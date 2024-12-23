Live
US News Live Today December 23, 2024: Who is Sebastian Zapeta? Guatemala migrant set a woman on fire on New York City subway
- A woman was tragically burned to death on a Brooklyn subway train, allegedly by a 33-year-old Guatemala migrant.
US News Live: US fitness influencer dies at 43, months after being shot during LA robbery
- In September, Miguel Angel Aguilar was reportedly followed home by four men and shot after an attempted robbery. He passed away on Saturday.
US News Live: Heartbroken wife of American Hamas hostage Keith Siegel calls for his release, ‘His bones are out’
- Aviva Siegel, the wife of American Hamas hostage Keith Siegel, has pleaded with those involved in the hostage negotiations to bring her husband back home.
