Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi120C
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US News Live Today December 25, 2024: Who is Valentina Gomez? Controversial MAGA activist sparks outrage with graphic ‘migrant execution’ video

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 25, 2024 2:00 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Who is Valentina Gomez? Controversial MAGA activist sparks outrage with graphic ‘migrant execution’ video
    US News Live: Who is Valentina Gomez? Controversial MAGA activist sparks outrage with graphic ‘migrant execution’ video

    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 25, 2024 2:00 AM IST

    US News Live: Who is Valentina Gomez? Controversial MAGA activist sparks outrage with graphic ‘migrant execution’ video

    • Valentina Gomez faces backlash after posting a graphic video simulating a public execution of a migrant.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 25, 2024 1:01 AM IST

    US News Live: Donald Trump 'buys' Canada, Greenland, and Panama Canal in Eric Trump's post; Danish leader’s blunt five-word response

    • Eric Trump humorously posted on X, depicting his father, Donald Trump, purchasing Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal via Amazon.
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today December 25, 2024: Who is Valentina Gomez? Controversial MAGA activist sparks outrage with graphic ‘migrant execution’ video
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes