Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US News Live Today December 27, 2024: Patrick Mahomes reveals why he turned down Netflix's football cake after Christmas Day victory

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 27, 2024 12:13 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Latest news on December 27, 2024: Latest news on December 27, 2024: Patrick Mahomes refrained from eating football cake during Christmas Day game
    Latest news on December 27, 2024: Latest news on December 27, 2024: Patrick Mahomes refrained from eating football cake during Christmas Day game

    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 27, 2024 12:13 AM IST

    US News Live: Patrick Mahomes reveals why he turned down Netflix's football cake after Christmas Day victory

    • On Wednesday, Mahomes' team, the Kansas City Chiefs, defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today December 27, 2024: Patrick Mahomes reveals why he turned down Netflix's football cake after Christmas Day victory
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes