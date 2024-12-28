Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi150C
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US News Live Today December 28, 2024: Trump reveals Bill Gates requested a meeting in private message to Elon Musk

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 28, 2024 1:04 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Latest news on December 28, 2024: Latest news on December 28, 2024: President-elect Donald Trump announced on social media that Bill Gates requested a meeting with him.
    Latest news on December 28, 2024: Latest news on December 28, 2024: President-elect Donald Trump announced on social media that Bill Gates requested a meeting with him.

    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 28, 2024 1:04 AM IST

    US News Live: Trump reveals Bill Gates requested a meeting in private message to Elon Musk

    • President-elect Donald Trump revealed Bill Gates requested a meeting with him in his Truth Social post.
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today December 28, 2024: Trump reveals Bill Gates requested a meeting in private message to Elon Musk
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes