Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
    Live

    US News Live Today December 29, 2024: Elon Musk backs far-right party AfD in German newspaper opinion piece

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 29, 2024 12:46 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 29, 2024 12:46 AM IST

    • “The AfD advocates a controlled immigration policy that prioritizes integration and the preservation of German culture and security,” Musk wrote.
    Dec 29, 2024 12:39 AM IST

    US News Live: Elon Musk says he will ‘go to war’ over H-1B issue as MAGA rift deepens: ‘F**k yourself in the face’

    • Elon Musk's scathing tweet did not sit well among netizens, with former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon seizing the opportunity to call him a “toddler.”
