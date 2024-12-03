Edit Profile
New Delhi130C
Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024
    US News Live Today December 3, 2024: ‘Clearly there was pressure’: Jill Biden convinced husband Joe to pardon Hunter, report claims

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 3, 2024 7:53 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 3, 2024 7:53 AM IST

    • A report has claimed that Jill Biden may have convinced her husband, Joe Biden, to pardon his son Hunter.
    Dec 3, 2024 7:15 AM IST

    US News Live: Pollster Nate Silver calls out Biden for pardoning Hunter in a series of scathing posts, ‘Selfish and senile old man’

    • Pollster Nate Silver blasted Joe Biden for pardoning his son Hunter Biden, and urged voters to abandon Democrats who do not reject the “selfish” move.
