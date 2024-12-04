Live
US News Live Today December 4, 2024: American who 'ate the cat' in Ohio pleads guilty amid Trump-Vance Haiti ‘pet-eating’ allegations
- Allexis T. Ferrell, 27, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in Canton, Ohio, after being found with a cat she allegedly stomped on and ate.
Dec 4, 2024 12:02 AM IST
US News Live: Secret Service agent fired at suspects outside of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's house
- A Secret Service agent fired a weapon during a confrontation with occupants of a sedan outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's home early Tuesday.
