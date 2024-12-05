Live
US News Live Today December 5, 2024: Alex Cooper reveals she ‘had a Zoom call with’ Donald Trump's team about…
Dec 5, 2024 8:00 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live: Alex Cooper reveals she ‘had a Zoom call with’ Donald Trump's team about…
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 5, 2024 8:00 AM IST
US News Live: Alex Cooper reveals she ‘had a Zoom call with’ Donald Trump's team about…
- Alex Cooper interviewed Kamala Harris about women's rights and abortion, asserting her platform welcomes Donald Trump too for meaningful conversations.
Dec 5, 2024 7:32 AM IST
US News Live: Jeff Bezos defends Washington Post's ‘right decision’ not to endorse Kamala Harris
- Jeff Bezos defended The Washington Post's decision to not endorse presidential candidates, citing declining public trust in media.
News world news us news US News Live Today December 5, 2024: Alex Cooper reveals she ‘had a Zoom call with’ Donald Trump's team about…