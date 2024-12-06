US News Live Today December 6, 2024: Northern California shaken by strong earthquake, tsunami warning issued

Live
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
- Strong earthquake hits Northern California, tsunami warning issued for over 5 million.
Dec 6, 2024 12:39 AM IST
US News Live: US defense secretary scraps South Korea trip after martial law attempt
- Lloyd Austin cancels trip to South Korea following President Yoon's failed martial law attempt, which sparked public outrage and international concern.
