New Delhi130C
Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
    US News Live Today December 6, 2024: Northern California shaken by strong earthquake, tsunami warning issued

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 6, 2024 1:02 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 6, 2024 1:02 AM IST

    • Strong earthquake hits Northern California, tsunami warning issued for over 5 million.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 6, 2024 12:39 AM IST

    US News Live: US defense secretary scraps South Korea trip after martial law attempt

    • Lloyd Austin cancels trip to South Korea following President Yoon's failed martial law attempt, which sparked public outrage and international concern.
    Read the full story here

