US News Live Today December 8, 2024: Volodymyr Zelensky ripped over casual fashion choice during meeting with Trump, ‘Do you not own a suit?’

Dec 8, 2024 7:41 AM IST
US News Live: Volodymyr Zelensky ripped over casual fashion choice during meeting with Trump, ‘Do you not own a suit?’
- Volodymyr Zelensky wore a rugged black sweatshirt, black slacks and brown combat boots as he met Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron at Élysée Palace.
Dec 8, 2024 6:57 AM IST
US News Live: Why Hannah Kobayashi’s aunt has parted ways with missing Hawaii woman's family, ‘My sole focus remains on…’
- Hannah Kobayashi’s aunt, Larie Pidgeon, has announced that she is parting ways with the missing Hawaii photographer’s mother and sister.
