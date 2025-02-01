Live
US News Live Today February 1, 2025: White House says 'no information' on exemptions in Trump's tariff plans for China, Canada and Mexico
Feb 1, 2025 12:56 AM IST
Latest news on February 1, 2025: Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, during a news conference. The White House denied a report that he planned to delay the implementation by a month.
Us news Live: White House says 'no information' on exemptions in Trump's tariff plans for China, Canada and Mexico
- The White House said President Donald Trump intends to proceed with plans on Saturday to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and a 10% levy on China.
