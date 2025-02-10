Live
US News Live Today February 10, 2025: Patrick Mahomes 'trolls' Eagles in Green suit amid Super Bowl 2025: 'Behaviour of true psychopath'
Feb 10, 2025 6:26 AM IST
Patrick Mahomes 'trolls' Eagles in Green suit amid Super Bowl 2025: 'Behaviour of true psychopath'
Feb 10, 2025 6:26 AM IST
Patrick Mahomes 'trolls' Eagles in Green suit amid Super Bowl 2025: 'Behaviour of true psychopath'
- At Super Bowl LIX, Patrick Mahomes arrived in a standout green ensemble, a daring departure from his usual Chiefs colours, accompanied by wife Brittany and kids
Feb 10, 2025 6:12 AM IST
Donald Trump makes history as 1st US president to attend Super Bowl, predicts winner
- Super Bowl on Sunday saw a US President attending the game for the first time ever as Trump, accompanied by his family, arrived to attend the sporting bonanza.
