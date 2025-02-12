Live
US News Live Today February 12, 2025: Jordanian King Abdullah II agrees to accept 2,000 Gaza children as Trump eases off US aid threat
Feb 12, 2025 1:31 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live: Jordanian King Abdullah II agrees to accept 2,000 Gaza children as Trump eases off US aid threat
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 12, 2025 1:31 AM IST
US News Live: Jordanian King Abdullah II agrees to accept 2,000 Gaza children as Trump eases off US aid threat
- Donald Trump backed off his threat to withhold US aid for Jordan after King Abdullah II agreed to accept 2,000 ill children from Gaza.
Feb 12, 2025 1:17 AM IST
US News Live: Salman Rushdie's wife wipes her tears as he reveals horrific details of NY stabbing, removes glasses to show blind eye
- Salman Rushdie appeared in a court on Tuesday, where he confronted the man who is suspected of almost murdering him.
Feb 12, 2025 12:41 AM IST
US News Live: Who is Marc Fogel? Russia releases ‘wrongfully’ detained American teacher
- Marc Fogel, an American teacher who was deemed wrongfully detained in Russia, has been released.
Feb 12, 2025 12:04 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump to rename Greenland as Denmark offers to buy California? 'Red, White and Blueland'
- Donald Trump plans to take over Greenland, he would get the authority to rename Greenland under a new bill that was brought in Congress.
News world news us news US News Live Today February 12, 2025: Jordanian King Abdullah II agrees to accept 2,000 Gaza children as Trump eases off US aid threat