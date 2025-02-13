US News Live Today February 13, 2025: US Navy jet crashes off coast of San Diego, 2 pilots rescued

Edit Profile
    Live

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 13, 2025 1:37 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 13, 2025 1:37 AM IST

    • A US Navy jet crashed off the coast of San Diego on Wednesday. Both pilots in the aircraft were rescued  and are in stable condition.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 13, 2025 1:21 AM IST

    • Trump has already levied a 10% duty on Chinese imports and has threatened to introduce tariffs against Canada and Mexico March 1 onwards.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 13, 2025 12:39 AM IST

    • Elon Musk's four-year-old son faced mockery from Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar of The View for his latest White House appearance.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 13, 2025 12:34 AM IST

    • The United States will release Russian Alexander Vinnik, a suspected cybercrime kingpin, as part of an exchange with Russia that freed Marc Fogel
    Read the full story here

