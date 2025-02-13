Live
US News Live Today February 13, 2025: US Navy jet crashes off coast of San Diego, 2 pilots rescued
Feb 13, 2025 1:37 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live: US Navy jet crashes off coast of San Diego, 2 pilots rescued
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 13, 2025 1:37 AM IST
US News Live: US Navy jet crashes off coast of San Diego, 2 pilots rescued
- A US Navy jet crashed off the coast of San Diego on Wednesday. Both pilots in the aircraft were rescued and are in stable condition.
Feb 13, 2025 1:21 AM IST
US News Live: US President Donald Trump to announce reciprocal tariffs ahead of PM Modi visit
- Trump has already levied a 10% duty on Chinese imports and has threatened to introduce tariffs against Canada and Mexico March 1 onwards.
Feb 13, 2025 12:39 AM IST
US News Live: Internet rages as Elon Musk's son X brutally mocked by The View's Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar; ‘I did not name the child’
- Elon Musk's four-year-old son faced mockery from Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar of The View for his latest White House appearance.
Feb 13, 2025 12:34 AM IST
US News Live: Who is Alexander Vinnik? Russian prisoner traded for American Marc Fogel
- The United States will release Russian Alexander Vinnik, a suspected cybercrime kingpin, as part of an exchange with Russia that freed Marc Fogel
News world news us news US News Live Today February 13, 2025: US Navy jet crashes off coast of San Diego, 2 pilots rescued