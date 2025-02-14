Live
US News Live Today February 14, 2025: ‘Last of its kind’ $200m Palm Beach property with Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Tommy Hilfiger as neighbours: On sale
Feb 14, 2025 12:58 AM IST
- The newly available two-estate lot on Billionaires Row is just six minutes away from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
Feb 14, 2025 12:41 AM IST
US News Live: WSJ slams Trump's intellect, asks if president understands money, ‘He has the analysis backward’
- Wall Street Journal warns Donald Trump's proposal to lower interest rates is likely to fuel inflation, calling it the ‘biggest threat’ to his presidency
Feb 14, 2025 12:28 AM IST
US News Live: Trump declares ‘today is the big one’ as he unveils roadmap for reciprocal tariffs on US allies, competitors
- U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a roadmap on Thursday for charging reciprocal tariffs on every country that charges duties on U.S. imports
Feb 14, 2025 12:22 AM IST
US News Live: Old video of Tulsi Gabbard training hard at military camp takes over Internet; ‘She is the Real Deal’
- Following Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation, an old video of her exercising at a military camp has resurfaced on social media.
Feb 14, 2025 12:05 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump to announce new reciprocal tariffs shortly, ahead of meeting with PM Modi
- US President Donald Trump plans to announce reciprocal tariffs, but they will not take effect immediately.
Feb 14, 2025 12:05 AM IST
US News Live: Error 404: Over 350 LGBTQ pages deleted from US government websites, says report
- More than 350 government web pages related to the LGBTQ community have been deleted from US federal government websites
