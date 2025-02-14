Edit Profile
    US News Live Today February 14, 2025: ‘Last of its kind’ $200m Palm Beach property with Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Tommy Hilfiger as neighbours: On sale

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 14, 2025 12:58 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 14, 2025 12:58 AM IST

    US News Live: ‘Last of its kind’ $200m Palm Beach property with Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Tommy Hilfiger as neighbours: On sale

    • The newly available two-estate lot on Billionaires Row is just six minutes away from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. 
    Read the full story here

    Feb 14, 2025 12:41 AM IST

    US News Live: WSJ slams Trump's intellect, asks if president understands money, ‘He has the analysis backward’

    • Wall Street Journal warns Donald Trump's proposal to lower interest rates is likely to fuel inflation, calling it the ‘biggest threat’ to his presidency
    Read the full story here

    Feb 14, 2025 12:28 AM IST

    US News Live: Trump declares ‘today is the big one’ as he unveils roadmap for reciprocal tariffs on US allies, competitors

    • U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a roadmap on Thursday for charging reciprocal tariffs on every country that charges duties on U.S. imports
    Read the full story here

    Feb 14, 2025 12:22 AM IST

    US News Live: Old video of Tulsi Gabbard training hard at military camp takes over Internet; ‘She is the Real Deal’

    • Following Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation, an old video of her exercising at a military camp has resurfaced on social media.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 14, 2025 12:05 AM IST

    US News Live: Donald Trump to announce new reciprocal tariffs shortly, ahead of meeting with PM Modi

    • US President Donald Trump plans to announce reciprocal tariffs, but they will not take effect immediately. 
    Read the full story here

    Feb 14, 2025 12:05 AM IST

    US News Live: Error 404: Over 350 LGBTQ pages deleted from US government websites, says report

    • More than 350 government web pages related to the LGBTQ community have been deleted from US federal government websites
    Read the full story here

    © 2025 HindustanTimes