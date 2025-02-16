US News Live Today February 16, 2025: JD Vance’s Greta Thunberg joke at Munich Security Conference sparks anger in Europe; ‘Not acceptable’

Edit Profile
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Feb 16, 2025 1:03 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 16, 2025 1:03 AM IST

    • JD Vance took a surprising dig at Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.
    Feb 16, 2025 12:07 AM IST

    US News Live: Elon Musk's DOGE accidentally fires experts overseeing nuclear stockpile in major blunder; 'Congress is freaking out'

    • Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) allegedly committed a huge error in firing several top nuclear experts, raising security concerns.
