US News Live Today February 19, 2025: Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both lungs, to remain hospitalised: Report

Feb 19, 2025 1:58 AM IST
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Feb 19, 2025 1:58 AM IST
US News Live: Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both lungs, to remain hospitalised: Report
- The 88-year-old pope’s condition is believed to have been complicated by his advanced age.
Feb 19, 2025 1:19 AM IST
US News Live: Advisor or DOGE administrator? What is Elon Musk's exact role in the Trump administration
- Musk's exact role could be key in the legal fight over DOGE's access to government data as the Trump administration lays off thousands of federal workers.
