Friday, Feb 21, 2025
    Live

    US News Live Today February 22, 2025: Who is Jeremy Gudorf? JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport for sexual exploitation of minor in North Carolina

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 22, 2025 2:22 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Who is Jeremy Gudorf? JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport for sexual exploitation of minor in North Carolina
    US News Live: Who is Jeremy Gudorf? JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport for sexual exploitation of minor in North Carolina

    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 22, 2025 2:22 AM IST

    US News Live: Who is Jeremy Gudorf? JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport for sexual exploitation of minor in North Carolina

    • Jeremy Gudorf, who was on a flight from Boston to Paris, is wanted in North Carolina on the charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 22, 2025 2:11 AM IST

    US News Live: Donald Trump deported 37,660 migrants in his first month, falls short of Biden’s average

    • During his campaign, Donald Trump promised to deport millions of illegal immigrants as part of his largest deportation operation in US history.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 22, 2025 1:57 AM IST

    US News Live: Pam Bondi teases plans to release Jeffrey Epstein documents, including client list, ‘It’s sitting on my desk right now’

    • Pam Bondi said that there are “a lot of documents” related to Jeffrey Epstein that are sitting “on her desk,” waiting to be reviewed.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 22, 2025 1:33 AM IST

    US News Live: Donald Trump announces Apple's massive investment in US, credits tariff policy for manufacturing shift

    • Trump revealed that he recently met with Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, who confirmed that he will be making a massive investment in the country
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today February 22, 2025: Who is Jeremy Gudorf? JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport for sexual exploitation of minor in North Carolina
    © 2025 HindustanTimes