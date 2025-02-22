Live
US News Live Today February 22, 2025: Who is Jeremy Gudorf? JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport for sexual exploitation of minor in North Carolina
Feb 22, 2025 2:22 AM IST
US News Live: Who is Jeremy Gudorf? JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport for sexual exploitation of minor in North Carolina
- Jeremy Gudorf, who was on a flight from Boston to Paris, is wanted in North Carolina on the charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Feb 22, 2025 2:11 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump deported 37,660 migrants in his first month, falls short of Biden’s average
- During his campaign, Donald Trump promised to deport millions of illegal immigrants as part of his largest deportation operation in US history.
Feb 22, 2025 1:57 AM IST
US News Live: Pam Bondi teases plans to release Jeffrey Epstein documents, including client list, ‘It’s sitting on my desk right now’
- Pam Bondi said that there are “a lot of documents” related to Jeffrey Epstein that are sitting “on her desk,” waiting to be reviewed.
Feb 22, 2025 1:33 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump announces Apple's massive investment in US, credits tariff policy for manufacturing shift
- Trump revealed that he recently met with Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, who confirmed that he will be making a massive investment in the country
