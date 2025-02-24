US News Live Today February 24, 2025: Donald Trump names radio host Dan Bongino as new FBI deputy director

Edit Profile
New Delhi130C
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
    Feb 24, 2025 7:55 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.

    Feb 24, 2025 7:55 AM IST

    • Donald Trump named radio host Dan Bongino as new FBI deputy director
    Read the full story here

    Feb 24, 2025 7:15 AM IST

    US News Live: Donald Trump hails German election results: ‘People got tired of no common sense agenda’

    • Friedrich Merz won the German national election, while Alternative for Germany doubled its support in the strongest showing for a far-right party
    Read the full story here

