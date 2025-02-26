Edit Profile
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
    US News Live Today February 26, 2025: White House shakes up press pool, to decide which news outlet covers Donald Trump moving forward

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 26, 2025 2:14 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.

    Follow all the updates here:
    • White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained the decision adding that the new rules would rotate traditional media outlets
    Read the full story here

    Feb 26, 2025 1:50 AM IST

    US News Live: US Supreme Court battle: Justice Thomas calls to reevaluate abortion clinic protest rules

    • Abortion foes have been urging the court for years to overturn the 2000 Hill vs Colorado ruling
    Read the full story here

