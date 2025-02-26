Live
US News Live Today February 26, 2025: White House shakes up press pool, to decide which news outlet covers Donald Trump moving forward
Feb 26, 2025 2:14 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live: White House shakes up press pool, to decide which news outlet covers Donald Trump moving forward
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 26, 2025 2:14 AM IST
US News Live: White House shakes up press pool, to decide which news outlet covers Donald Trump moving forward
- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained the decision adding that the new rules would rotate traditional media outlets
Feb 26, 2025 1:50 AM IST
US News Live: US Supreme Court battle: Justice Thomas calls to reevaluate abortion clinic protest rules
- Abortion foes have been urging the court for years to overturn the 2000 Hill vs Colorado ruling
News world news us news US News Live Today February 26, 2025: White House shakes up press pool, to decide which news outlet covers Donald Trump moving forward