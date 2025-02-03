Live
US News Live Today February 3, 2025: Top USAID security officials sent on leave after denying Musk's DOGE access to classified information: Report
Feb 3, 2025 1:55 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
Latest news on February 3, 2025: Latest news on February 3, 2025: Elon Musk criticised the USAID as a "criminal organisation."
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 3, 2025 1:55 AM IST
US News Live: Top USAID security officials sent on leave after denying Musk's DOGE access to classified information: Report
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gave DOGE full access to the US treasury's federal payment system late Friday.
News world news us news US News Live Today February 3, 2025: Top USAID security officials sent on leave after denying Musk's DOGE access to classified information: Report