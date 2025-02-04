Live
US News Live Today February 4, 2025: Donald Trump says newly created US sovereign wealth fund could 'buy' TikTok
Feb 4, 2025 12:41 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump says newly created US sovereign wealth fund could 'buy' TikTok
- Trump changed his stance on TikTok after the app significantly boosted his prospects among young voters during his presidential campaign for the White House.
Feb 4, 2025 12:20 AM IST
US News Live: Trump signs executive order creating US sovereign wealth fund, here's what to know
- Trump had previously floated such a government investment vehicle as a presidential candidate, saying it could fund “great national endeavors”
Feb 4, 2025 12:04 AM IST
US News Live: White House confirms Elon Musk, world's richest man, as ‘special government employee’ working for Trump without pay
- Musk spent over $290 million last year in a bid to assist Donald Trump in the US presidential race against former Vice President, Democrat Kamala Harris.
Feb 4, 2025 12:01 AM IST
US News Live: Marco Rubio takes over as USAID's acting head amid Elon Musk’s ‘shut down’ threat
- Elon Musk said USAID humanitarian agency will be "shutting down" as part of his radical – and critics say unconstitutional – drive to shrink US government.
