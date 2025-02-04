Edit Profile
Monday, Feb 3, 2025
    Live

    US News Live Today February 4, 2025: Donald Trump says newly created US sovereign wealth fund could ‘buy’ TikTok

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 4, 2025 12:41 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 4, 2025 12:41 AM IST

    • Trump changed his stance on TikTok after the app significantly boosted his prospects among young voters during his presidential campaign for the White House.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 4, 2025 12:20 AM IST

    US News Live: Trump signs executive order creating US sovereign wealth fund, here's what to know

    • Trump had previously floated such a government investment vehicle as a presidential candidate, saying it could fund “great national endeavors”
    Read the full story here

    Feb 4, 2025 12:04 AM IST

    US News Live: White House confirms Elon Musk, world's richest man, as ‘special government employee’ working for Trump without pay

    • Musk spent over $290 million last year in a bid to assist Donald Trump in the US presidential race against former Vice President, Democrat Kamala Harris.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 4, 2025 12:01 AM IST

    US News Live: Marco Rubio takes over as USAID's acting head amid Elon Musk’s ‘shut down’ threat

    • Elon Musk said USAID humanitarian agency will be "shutting down" as part of his radical –  and critics say unconstitutional –  drive to shrink US government.
    Read the full story here

