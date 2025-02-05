Live
US News Live Today February 5, 2025: US Senate committee backs Tulsi Gabbard as Trump's pick to oversee spy agencies
Feb 5, 2025 1:28 AM IST
US Senate committee backs Tulsi Gabbard as Trump's pick to oversee spy agencies
Feb 5, 2025 1:28 AM IST
US Senate committee backs Tulsi Gabbard as Trump's pick to oversee spy agencies
- While the votes of members of the committee were not released, support for Tulsi Gabbard has fallen along party lines, with no Democrats expressing support.
Feb 5, 2025 1:07 AM IST
Donald Trump expected to sign order shutting down federal education department
- During the presidential election campaign, Donald Trump alleged that the federal education department has ‘too much’ spending power.
Feb 5, 2025 12:45 AM IST
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow Allison Holker says dancer was never 'the same' after ayahuasca
- “I think it was a very big turning point for him,” Allison Holker said of her late husband's ‘ayahuasca journey’
