Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi110C
Friday, Feb 7, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US News Live Today February 8, 2025: Melania Trump 'couldn't care less' about her political image as Trump heads second term: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 8, 2025 1:05 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Latest news on February 8, 2025: Latest news on February 8, 2025: Melania Trump aims to carve her own identity in the White House while remaining detached from the political spotlight. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
    Latest news on February 8, 2025: Latest news on February 8, 2025: Melania Trump aims to carve her own identity in the White House while remaining detached from the political spotlight. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 8, 2025 1:05 AM IST

    US News Live: Melania Trump 'couldn't care less' about her political image as Trump heads second term: Report

    • Melania Trump seeks to remain independent as First Lady, balancing public life with personal values.
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today February 8, 2025: Melania Trump 'couldn't care less' about her political image as Trump heads second term: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes