New Delhi120C
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
    US News Live Today January 15, 2025: Speaker Johnson orders US Capitol flags raised to full height for Donald Trump's inauguration

    Jan 15, 2025 12:15 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.

    US News Live: Speaker Johnson orders US Capitol flags raised to full height for Donald Trump's inauguration

    • The Republican leader's decision means that President-elect Donald Trump will not take the oath of office for his second term under a half-staff flag
    © 2025 HindustanTimes