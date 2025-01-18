Edit Profile
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
    US News Live Today January 18, 2025: Bill Gates spills the beans on ‘intriguing’ 3-hour dinner chat with Trump: ‘I was impressed’

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 18, 2025 5:59 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 18, 2025 5:59 AM IST

    • Gates shared insights from his dinner with Trump, highlighting a productive dialogue on global health issues and Trump's interest in fostering innovation for…
    Read the full story here

    Jan 18, 2025 5:35 AM IST

    US News Live: Microsoft-OpenAI partnership raises antitrust concerns, FTC says

    • Microsoft's investment in OpenAI raises concerns that tech giant could extend its dominance in cloud computing into the nascent artificial intelligence market
    Read the full story here

