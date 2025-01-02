Live
US News Live Today January 2, 2025: Police investigating car fire at Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel, viral clip shows Tesla Cybertruck in flames
Jan 2, 2025 12:09 AM IST
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
- The Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a car fire at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas in Nevada
