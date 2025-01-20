Live
US News Live Today January 20, 2025: Inauguration weekend: Barack Obama goes it solo at private dinner amid Michelle Obama divorce rumours
Jan 20, 2025 7:13 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live: Inauguration weekend: Barack Obama goes it solo at private dinner amid Michelle Obama divorce rumours
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 20, 2025 7:13 AM IST
US News Live: Inauguration weekend: Barack Obama goes it solo at private dinner amid Michelle Obama divorce rumours
- Barack Obama was spotted sans his wife, Michelle Obama, at an A-list restaurateur's Washington DC eatery over the inauguration weekend.
Jan 20, 2025 6:56 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump dances with village people at DC victory rally before inauguration: Watch
- Trump prepares to sign 200 executive orders on day one The victory rally features performances from various artists, with Elon Musk also sharing a message.
Jan 20, 2025 6:16 AM IST
US News Live: Nancy Pelosi's daughter blasts 'Lady McBiden,' asks Jill Biden to ‘put on big girl pants’ and play with…
- Alexandra Pelosi harshly criticised Jill Biden, suggesting she should prioritise her husband's legacy.
News world news us news US News Live Today January 20, 2025: Inauguration weekend: Barack Obama goes it solo at private dinner amid Michelle Obama divorce rumours