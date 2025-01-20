Edit Profile
New Delhi
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
    Live

    US News Live Today January 20, 2025: Inauguration weekend: Barack Obama goes it solo at private dinner amid Michelle Obama divorce rumours

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 20, 2025 7:13 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 20, 2025 7:13 AM IST

    • Barack Obama was spotted sans his wife, Michelle Obama, at an A-list restaurateur's Washington DC eatery over the inauguration weekend. 
    Read the full story here

    Jan 20, 2025 6:56 AM IST

    US News Live: Donald Trump dances with village people at DC victory rally before inauguration: Watch

    • Trump prepares to sign 200 executive orders on day one The victory rally features performances from various artists, with Elon Musk also sharing a message.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 20, 2025 6:16 AM IST

    US News Live: Nancy Pelosi's daughter blasts 'Lady McBiden,' asks Jill Biden to ‘put on big girl pants’ and play with…

    • Alexandra Pelosi harshly criticised Jill Biden, suggesting she should prioritise her husband's legacy. 
    Read the full story here

