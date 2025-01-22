Live
US News Live Today January 22, 2025: Historic winter storm tests Texas, triggers blizzard warnings in Louisiana
- A historic winter storm threatened natural gas shipments from one the biggest US export plants while heavy snow shut schools and airports in Houston.
Jan 22, 2025 12:32 AM IST
US News Live: No China tariffs, no birthright citizenship: A look at Donald Trump's day 1 in Oval Office
- On day one of taking office, US President Donald Trump signed several key executive orders and delivered on his poll promises.
