US News Live Today January 24, 2025: Massachusetts man who toured US Capitol with a gun is arrested
Jan 24, 2025 1:34 AM IST
- A police officer who allowed the man into the Capitol after searching him has been suspended pending a department investigation.
Jan 24, 2025 1:17 AM IST
US News Live: Trump tells world leaders ‘America is back for business’, wants interest rates to ‘drop immediately’
- President Donald Trump promised to offer business and political leaders “the lowest taxes of any nation on earth” should they make their products in America
Jan 24, 2025 12:30 AM IST
US News Live: US judge blocks Donald Trump's birthright citizenship order
- Trump's directive instructed US agencies to deny citizenship to children born in the US if neither parent is a US citizen or legal permanent resident.
