Live
US News Live Today January 27, 2025: Donald Trump border czar defends church, school raids amid immigration crackdown in Chicago
Jan 27, 2025 2:14 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
Latest news on January 27, 2025: Latest news on January 27, 2025: Activists with Revcom Corps Chicago hold signs outside of Hamline Elementary School after federal agents were turned away in Chicago.
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 27, 2025 2:14 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump border czar defends church, school raids amid immigration crackdown in Chicago
- Trump administration quickly moved to ramp up deportations, including by relaxing rules governing enforcement actions at "sensitive" locations like schools.
News world news us news US News Live Today January 27, 2025: Donald Trump border czar defends church, school raids amid immigration crackdown in Chicago