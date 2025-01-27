Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi110C
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US News Live Today January 27, 2025: Donald Trump border czar defends church, school raids amid immigration crackdown in Chicago

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 27, 2025 2:14 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Latest news on January 27, 2025: Latest news on January 27, 2025: Activists with Revcom Corps Chicago hold signs outside of Hamline Elementary School after federal agents were turned away in Chicago.
    Latest news on January 27, 2025: Latest news on January 27, 2025: Activists with Revcom Corps Chicago hold signs outside of Hamline Elementary School after federal agents were turned away in Chicago.

    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 27, 2025 2:14 AM IST

    US News Live: Donald Trump border czar defends church, school raids amid immigration crackdown in Chicago

    • Trump administration quickly moved to ramp up deportations, including by relaxing rules governing enforcement actions at "sensitive" locations like schools.
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today January 27, 2025: Donald Trump border czar defends church, school raids amid immigration crackdown in Chicago
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes