US News Live Today January 28, 2025: DeepSeek shakes US markets; Vivek Ramaswamy calls it a ‘Sputnik moment’ to wake up

Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Jan 28, 2025 12:54 AM IST
US News Live: DeepSeek shakes US markets; Vivek Ramaswamy calls it a ‘Sputnik moment’ to wake up
- The market slump on Monday hit Big Tech stocks the hardest, with Nvidia suffering a 17% decline and dragging the Nasdaq composite down by 5%.
Jan 28, 2025 12:46 AM IST
US News Live: On Pete Hegseth's first day, new Trump orders on transgender forces, COVID and more likely
- The new order on transgender troops does not impose an immediate ban, but directs the Pentagon to come up with a policy on their service in the armed forces.
