US News Live Today January 29, 2025: Prince Harry's US visa records lawsuit set for first court hearing under Trump's watch

New Delhi110C
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Jan 29, 2025 2:17 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 29, 2025 2:17 AM IST

    • Prince Harry's visa records lawsuit set for hearing as Heritage Foundation questions his drug use disclosure.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 29, 2025 1:14 AM IST

    US News Live: Kamala Harris' husband now has a new private job days after leaving Washington

    • Doug Emhoff, husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, has joined Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as a partner, bringing over 30 years of legal experience. 
    Read the full story here

