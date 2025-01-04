Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi100C
Friday, Jan 3, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US News Live Today January 4, 2025: US House rejects Donald Trump-backed speaker in first ballot

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 4, 2025 12:43 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Latest news on January 4, 2025: Latest news on January 4, 2025: Representative Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.
    Latest news on January 4, 2025: Latest news on January 4, 2025: Representative Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.

    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 4, 2025 12:43 AM IST

    US News Live: US House rejects Donald Trump-backed speaker in first ballot

    • The vote marked another embarrassment for Trump, who was shown the limits of his sway over House Republicans.
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today January 4, 2025: US House rejects Donald Trump-backed speaker in first ballot
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes