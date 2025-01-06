Live
US News Live Today January 6, 2025: New Orleans attack: Shamsud-Din Jabbar visited French Quarter twice, recorded videos
Jan 6, 2025 1:30 AM IST
New Orleans attack: Shamsud-Din Jabbar visited French Quarter twice, recorded videos
New Orleans attack: Shamsud-Din Jabbar visited French Quarter twice, recorded videos
- Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Houston, also travelled to Cairo, Egypt, as well as Ontario, Canada, before the attack.
Jan 6, 2025 12:47 AM IST
US braces for 'heaviest snowfall in a decade' in some areas | 10 points
- Nearly 63 million people in the US were under some kind of winter weather advisory, watch, or warning on Sunday.
Jan 6, 2025 12:26 AM IST
Will US winterstorm hamper Donald Trump's election certification? House leader responds
- Forecasts called for heavy snow and high winds from the Central Plains to the mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.
