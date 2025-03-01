Live
US News Live Today March 1, 2025: 'Such an embarrassment': Internet slams Trump and Vance for 'berating' Zelensky at White House
Mar 1, 2025 12:33 AM IST
US News Live: 'Such an embarrassment': Internet slams Trump and Vance for 'berating' Zelensky at White House
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.
Mar 1, 2025 12:33 AM IST
US News Live: 'Such an embarrassment': Internet slams Trump and Vance for 'berating' Zelensky at White House
- Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Volodymyr Zelensky got into a heated argument at the White House. Internet criticized Trump and Vance for “berating” Zelensky.
Mar 1, 2025 12:24 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump says Zelenskyy can return for talks when ‘ready for peace’
- Donald Trump said that Zelenskyy viewed US involvement as a bargaining tool rather than a step toward ending the conflict.
Mar 1, 2025 12:00 AM IST
US News Live: Trump slams Zelensky after Oval Office ‘fight’: ‘He disrespected the US’ - Read full statement
- Donald Trump released a statement, slamming Ukrainian President Zelensky after the leaders got into a heated argument in the Oval Office.
