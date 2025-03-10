Edit Profile
New Delhi250C
Sunday, Mar 9, 2025
    US News Live Today March 10, 2025: Brookfield brush fire threatens car dealership on Capitol Drive & Barker Road

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 10, 2025 1:13 AM IST
    US News Live: Stay informed with real-time updates on all major events in the United States. From breaking news to in-depth stories, we bring you the developments shaping the United States as they happen.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 10, 2025 1:13 AM IST

    • A brush fire is spreading and threatening a car dealership on Capitol Drive & Barker Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin.
    Mar 10, 2025 12:42 AM IST

    • Secret Service agents critically injured 27-year-old Andrew Dawson in Washington, D.C., near the White House after an armed confrontation. 
    Mar 10, 2025 12:42 AM IST

    • Sudiksha Konanki was last seen on March 6 while walking along the beach at the Riu Republica Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
    Mar 10, 2025 12:10 AM IST

    • Elon Musk vowed Sunday to maintain Ukraine's access to his Starlink satellite network, after a clash with Poland's outspoken foreign minister.
