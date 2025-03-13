Live
US News Live Today March 13, 2025: Donald Trump stumbles over script during St. Patrick's Day event, netizens demand ‘resign’
Mar 13, 2025 7:42 AM IST
US News Live: Stay informed with real-time updates on all major events in the United States. From breaking news to in-depth stories, we bring you the developments shaping the United States as they happen.
US News Live: Donald Trump stumbles over script during St. Patrick's Day event, netizens demand ‘resign’
US News Live: Welcome to our live coverage of all things happening across the United States. Whether it’s political shake-ups, economic trends, or national emergencies, we deliver real-time updates and detailed reports on the events defining the nation today. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 13, 2025 7:42 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump stumbles over script during St. Patrick's Day event, netizens demand ‘resign’
- Following Trump's recent blunder at a St. Patrick's Day event, netizens criticized his reading skills and questioned his literacy.
Mar 13, 2025 7:32 AM IST
US News Live: Did Michelle Obama undergo Botox, other cosmetic treatments? Plastic surgeons weigh in on new podcast look
- Michelle Obama unveiled a new, sleek and refreshed look in her new headshots.
Mar 13, 2025 7:04 AM IST
US News Live: Indian-origin student missing: What do we know so far about Sudiksha Konanki case
- Sudiksha Konanki was last seen on March 6 amid a power outage at Riu República Hotel in Punta Cana, a well-known beach resort town in the Dominican Republic.
Mar 13, 2025 6:46 AM IST
US News Live: Will TikTok get banned on April 5? Trump admin working with ‘4 different groups’ interested in buying the platform
- President Donald Trump has shared an update on potential TikTok buyers nearly two months after signing an executive order to extend a ban deadline.
News world news us news US News Live Today March 13, 2025: Donald Trump stumbles over script during St. Patrick's Day event, netizens demand ‘resign’