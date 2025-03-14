Edit Profile
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
    US News Live Today March 14, 2025: Who is Jasmine Mooney? ICE detains Canadian entrepreneur at US border, sends her to Arizona facility in chains

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 14, 2025 12:13 AM IST
    US News Live: Stay informed with real-time updates on all major events in the United States. From breaking news to in-depth stories, we bring you the developments shaping the United States as they happen.
    US News Live: Welcome to our live coverage of all things happening across the United States. Whether it's political shake-ups, economic trends, or national emergencies, we deliver real-time updates and detailed reports on the events defining the nation today. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 14, 2025 12:13 AM IST

    • Canadian entrepreneur Jasmine Mooney's mother is seeking assistance for her daughter who was held in the United States over incomplete visa issued.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 14, 2025 12:12 AM IST

    US News Live: Donald Trump on Greenland annexation: 'I think it will happen'

    • Donald Trump's threats to take over the resource-rich Arctic island have shined an unprecedented global spotlight on the territory.
    Read the full story here

