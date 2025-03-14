Live
US News Live Today March 14, 2025: Who is Jasmine Mooney? ICE detains Canadian entrepreneur at US border, sends her to Arizona facility in chains
Mar 14, 2025 12:13 AM IST
US News Live: Who is Jasmine Mooney? ICE detains Canadian entrepreneur at US border, sends her to Arizona facility in chains
- Canadian entrepreneur Jasmine Mooney's mother is seeking assistance for her daughter who was held in the United States over incomplete visa issued.
Mar 14, 2025 12:12 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump on Greenland annexation: 'I think it will happen'
- Donald Trump's threats to take over the resource-rich Arctic island have shined an unprecedented global spotlight on the territory.
