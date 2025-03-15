Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US News Live Today March 15, 2025: Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian scholar whose visa was revoked by the US over ‘advocating violence and terrorism’

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 15, 2025 2:02 AM IST
    US News Live: Stay informed with real-time updates on all major events in the United States. From breaking news to in-depth stories, we bring you the developments shaping the United States as they happen.
    US News Live: Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian scholar whose visa was revoked by the US over ‘advocating violence and terrorism’
    US News Live: Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian scholar whose visa was revoked by the US over ‘advocating violence and terrorism’

    US News Live: Welcome to our live coverage of all things happening across the United States. Whether it’s political shake-ups, economic trends, or national emergencies, we deliver real-time updates and detailed reports on the events defining the nation today. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 15, 2025 2:02 AM IST

    US News Live: Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian scholar whose visa was revoked by the US over ‘advocating violence and terrorism’

    • Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian doctoral student at Columbia University, has self-deported after the US revoked her visa.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 15, 2025 1:16 AM IST

    US News Live: US revokes visa of Indian scholar at Columbia University for ‘advocating violence, terrorism'

    • The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that Ranjani Srinivasan has self-deported using the CBP Home App.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 15, 2025 12:34 AM IST

    US News Live: Helicopter crash in Ohio claims life of pilot Anthony Jones, investigation underway

    • Pilot Anthony Jones, 52, died when his helicopter crashed into a reservoir after striking a power line in Suffield Township, Ohio
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today March 15, 2025: Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian scholar whose visa was revoked by the US over ‘advocating violence and terrorism’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes