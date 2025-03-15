Live
US News Live Today March 15, 2025: Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian scholar whose visa was revoked by the US over ‘advocating violence and terrorism’
Mar 15, 2025 2:02 AM IST
US News Live: Stay informed with real-time updates on all major events in the United States. From breaking news to in-depth stories, we bring you the developments shaping the United States as they happen.
US News Live: Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian scholar whose visa was revoked by the US over ‘advocating violence and terrorism’
US News Live: Welcome to our live coverage of all things happening across the United States. Whether it’s political shake-ups, economic trends, or national emergencies, we deliver real-time updates and detailed reports on the events defining the nation today. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 15, 2025 2:02 AM IST
US News Live: Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian scholar whose visa was revoked by the US over ‘advocating violence and terrorism’
- Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian doctoral student at Columbia University, has self-deported after the US revoked her visa.
Mar 15, 2025 1:16 AM IST
US News Live: US revokes visa of Indian scholar at Columbia University for ‘advocating violence, terrorism'
- The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that Ranjani Srinivasan has self-deported using the CBP Home App.
Mar 15, 2025 12:34 AM IST
US News Live: Helicopter crash in Ohio claims life of pilot Anthony Jones, investigation underway
- Pilot Anthony Jones, 52, died when his helicopter crashed into a reservoir after striking a power line in Suffield Township, Ohio
News world news us news US News Live Today March 15, 2025: Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian scholar whose visa was revoked by the US over ‘advocating violence and terrorism’