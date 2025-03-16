Live
US News Live Today March 16, 2025: St. Patrick's Day frat party turns to chaos as roof collapses, injuring 16 students: Watch
Latest news on March 16, 2025: Latest news on March 16, 2025: Rooftop collapses at the University of Pittsburgh frat party injures 16, with three in serious condition during St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
- A rooftop collapse during a St. Patrick's Day party at the University of Pittsburgh injured at least 16 people.
