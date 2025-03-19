Live
US News Live Today March 19, 2025: ‘The blood and treasure’: Donald Trump, Putin agree to work towards 30-day limited ceasefire in Ukraine
Mar 19, 2025 12:36 AM IST
- The White House said talks would start “immediately” in the Middle East, but Ukraine's stance on the proposed phased ceasefire was still unclear.
Mar 19, 2025 12:06 AM IST
US News Live: ‘With deep sadness and a heavy heart’: Parents of Indian student Sudiksha Konanki accept she drowned on spring break
- Sudiksha Konanki’s father said authorities explained the ocean conditions and confirmed the person in question was never considered a suspect.
