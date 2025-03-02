Live
US News Live Today March 2, 2025: Dallas police investigate shooting reports at convention center during NCA Cheer event
Mar 2, 2025 1:13 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
- Convention center in Dallas, Texas, was evacuated amid reports of an incident during NCA cheer competition.
Mar 2, 2025 1:09 AM IST
US News Live: US judge blocks Donald Trump’s order to cut funding for transgender youth care
- Trump’s order cuts research and education grants for institutions, including medical schools and hospitals, offering gender-affirming care to those under 19.
Mar 2, 2025 12:17 AM IST
US News Live: Who was Angie Stone? ‘Black Diamond’ singer dies in Alabama car crash
- Singer Angie Stone died in a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama. Stone is survived by her son Michael and daughter Diamond.
