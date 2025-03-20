Edit Profile
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
    US News Live Today March 20, 2025: Fire near Tampa airport sends smoke into the sky, photos surface

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 20, 2025 1:04 AM IST
    US News Live: Stay informed with real-time updates on all major events in the United States. From breaking news to in-depth stories, we bring you the developments shaping the United States as they happen.
    US News Live: Welcome to our live coverage of all things happening across the United States. Whether it’s political shake-ups, economic trends, or national emergencies, we deliver real-time updates and detailed reports on the events defining the nation today. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 20, 2025 1:04 AM IST

    • A massive fire erupted near Tampa International Airport, with photos emerging showing thick smoke billowing into the sky.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 20, 2025 12:31 AM IST

    US News Live: Trump proposes US ownership of Ukrainian power plants to Zelensky as ‘best protection’

    • Donald Trump’s call with Zelensky lasted half as long as his with Putin, who agreed not to target Ukraine’s energy but refused a full 30-day ceasefire.
    Read the full story here

