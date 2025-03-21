Edit Profile
    US News Live Today March 21, 2025: Wildfires rage in Texas, Florida, forcing evacuations and road closures

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 21, 2025 12:45 AM IST
    US News Live: Stay informed with real-time updates on all major events in the United States. From breaking news to in-depth stories, we bring you the developments shaping the United States as they happen.
    US News Live: Wildfires rage in Texas, Florida, forcing evacuations and road closures
    US News Live: Wildfires rage in Texas, Florida, forcing evacuations and road closures

    US News Live: Welcome to our live coverage of all things happening across the United States. Whether it’s political shake-ups, economic trends, or national emergencies, we deliver real-time updates and detailed reports on the events defining the nation today. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 21, 2025 12:45 AM IST

    US News Live: Wildfires rage in Texas, Florida, forcing evacuations and road closures

    • Cold, dry weather and strong winds have fueled wildfires across the South, with Texas facing fire risks from the northern Panhandle to the eastern coast.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 21, 2025 12:32 AM IST

    US News Live: Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian slams him as ‘pathetic man-child’, says he ‘definitely’ did a Nazi salute

    • Vivian Jenna Wilson says she finds it “annoying that people associate me with him [Elon Musk]”
    Read the full story here

