US News Live Today March 21, 2025: Wildfires rage in Texas, Florida, forcing evacuations and road closures
Mar 21, 2025 12:45 AM IST
US News Live: Welcome to our live coverage of all things happening across the United States. Whether it's political shake-ups, economic trends, or national emergencies, we deliver real-time updates and detailed reports on the events defining the nation today.
- Cold, dry weather and strong winds have fueled wildfires across the South, with Texas facing fire risks from the northern Panhandle to the eastern coast.
Mar 21, 2025 12:32 AM IST
US News Live: Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian slams him as ‘pathetic man-child’, says he ‘definitely’ did a Nazi salute
- Vivian Jenna Wilson says she finds it “annoying that people associate me with him [Elon Musk]”
