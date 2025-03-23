Edit Profile
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
    US News Live Today March 23, 2025: EPCOT fire: Blaze erupts at Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida |Videos

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 23, 2025 4:48 AM IST
    US News Live: Stay informed with real-time updates on all major events in the United States. From breaking news to in-depth stories, we bring you the developments shaping the United States as they happen.
    US News Live: Welcome to our live coverage of all things happening across the United States. Whether it’s political shake-ups, economic trends, or national emergencies, we deliver real-time updates and detailed reports on the events defining the nation today. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 23, 2025 4:48 AM IST

    • A fire has broken out at EPCOT, a theme park within the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 23, 2025 4:47 AM IST

    US News Live: 3 killed, 15 injured in mass shooting at New Mexico's Las Cruces park

    • Police found between 50 and 60 shell casings, all from handguns, scattered across a large section of the park, Las Cruces Police chief Jeremy Story said.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 23, 2025 3:44 AM IST

    US News Live: Who are rapper Sauce Walka and his artist Sayso P? Video surfaces from alleged Memphis shooting scene

    • Unverified reports have circulated suggesting that Houston rapper Sauce Walka and his artist Sayso P may have been involved in a shooting in Memphis.
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today March 23, 2025: EPCOT fire: Blaze erupts at Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida |Videos
